B. Riley Comments on Stereotaxis, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stereotaxis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STXS. Aegis started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.72. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.32.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stereotaxis

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 26,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 26,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,842.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 28,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,402.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $130,226. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stereotaxis

(Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.