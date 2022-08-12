Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$16.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.75.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

