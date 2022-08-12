Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 279.34% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Shift Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of SFT opened at $1.24 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 126,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

