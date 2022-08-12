Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

SYRS stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

