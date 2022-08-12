Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQB Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.85 million.

EQB Trading Up 2.7 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.69.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$56.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.55. EQB has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$84.78.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

