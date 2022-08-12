Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $14,603,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 53.1% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,649 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

