Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Lowered by Analyst (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$1.17. The company had revenue of C$47.56 million for the quarter.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
