Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

Shares of BDT opened at C$7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.92. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$6.85 and a one year high of C$10.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

