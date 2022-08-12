National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.95 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.37 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$387.93 million and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.89.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$223.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.73 million.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

