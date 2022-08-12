goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSY. CIBC lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$194.25.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$138.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$95.00 and a twelve month high of C$218.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.88.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

