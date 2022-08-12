Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$166.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$172.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$157.31 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 19.84.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.