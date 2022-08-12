Brian Lorig Sells 162 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21.

On Friday, July 29th, Brian Lorig sold 29 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $10,875.00.

KLA Trading Down 0.5 %

KLAC opened at $372.75 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.89.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

