James R. Faught Sells 7,942 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $60,359.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of YELL opened at $7.81 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a PE ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 3.27.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 472.7% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 149,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

