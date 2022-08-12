James R. Faught Sells 7,942 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $60,359.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of YELL opened at $7.81 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a PE ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 3.27.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
