Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $116.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

