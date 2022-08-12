Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $113.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $116.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

