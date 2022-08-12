Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $67.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.7 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 56.80% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

