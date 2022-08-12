Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.
Trade Desk Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
