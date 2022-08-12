Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

