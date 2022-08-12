KeyCorp Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $32.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Plug Power by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Plug Power by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 912,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 363,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.