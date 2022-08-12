KeyCorp Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $32.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Plug Power by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Plug Power by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 912,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 363,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.