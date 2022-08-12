NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

NEO opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

