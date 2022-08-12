Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Groupon has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Groupon by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 309,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.