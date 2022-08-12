MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

MGNX stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $312.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.08.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 17.2% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

