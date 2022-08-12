Needham & Company LLC Increases Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $10.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Telos has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Telos had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

