Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRSN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of MRSN opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.94. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at $27,092,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at $27,092,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 135,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 647,833 shares of company stock worth $2,123,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,089,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

