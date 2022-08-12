Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Blucora Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.60. Blucora has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 113.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 14.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 8.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

