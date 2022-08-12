StockNews.com Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

