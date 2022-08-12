Benchmark Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $87.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark to $87.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

