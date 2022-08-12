ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

ACM Research Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACMR opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ACM Research by 3,564.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 69,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 34.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,383,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 355,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 539.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 821,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 4,498.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 476,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

