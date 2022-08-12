Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WALDW. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Stock Performance

Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77. Waldencast Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

