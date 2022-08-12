Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 81.3% in July

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

WAFU stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

