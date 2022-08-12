Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,044.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VTWG opened at $176.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $140.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund
