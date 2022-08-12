Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $27.49

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $24.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 54,462 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $787.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

