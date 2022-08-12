Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $27.49

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $24.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 54,462 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $787.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.