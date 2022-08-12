BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $28.81

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $30.65. BRP Group shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 2,706 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

