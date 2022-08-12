BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $28.81

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $30.65. BRP Group shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 2,706 shares trading hands.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
