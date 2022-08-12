Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.98. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 989 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $7,515,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 403,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
