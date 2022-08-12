Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $27.02

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $28.83. Global-e Online shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 6,206 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

