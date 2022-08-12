Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $27.02

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $28.83. Global-e Online shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 6,206 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.
Global-e Online Trading Down 7.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.