Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $32.30

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $34.25. Domo shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.
Domo Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 369.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 58.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
