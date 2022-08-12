Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Down to $15.38

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $14.25. Life Time Group shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 2,975 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,469,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.