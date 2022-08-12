Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.25. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 16,727 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $145,081.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,722,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 116,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $650,672.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,248,027 shares in the company, valued at $289,722,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,066 over the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Featured Articles

