ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.41. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 22,385 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

