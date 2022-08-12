Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.59. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 8,061 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 261,845 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

