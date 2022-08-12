TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Down to $71.03

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.03, but opened at $64.16. TTEC shares last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 2,126 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

TTEC Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.22%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

