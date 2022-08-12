8,817 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

