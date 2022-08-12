Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CG opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock worth $90,038,061. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

