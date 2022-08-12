Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 9,043 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 608.8% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $414,000.

SPTL stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

