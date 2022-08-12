8,895 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,923,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

