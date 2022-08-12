Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

