Csenge Advisory Group Has $338,000 Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.10% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $56.84.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.