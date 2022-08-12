Csenge Advisory Group Has $338,000 Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.10% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $56.84.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
