Csenge Advisory Group Sells 193 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after purchasing an additional 264,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after buying an additional 84,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $448,422,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

CDNS stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,806 shares of company stock worth $68,543,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.