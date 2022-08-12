Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.5% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock worth $68,543,603 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

