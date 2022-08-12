Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Decreased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.61 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

