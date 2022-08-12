SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

SXC stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

