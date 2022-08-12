SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
SXC stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.
SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Further Reading
